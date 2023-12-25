JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Reprimanded over content of mobile phone, class 12 student kills self in UP's Ballia

The boy hanged himself from the roof of his home late on Saturday, police said.
Last Updated 25 December 2023, 10:42 IST

Ballia (UP): A Class 12 student allegedly hanged himself after his father reprimanded him over the content of his mobile phone in the Kotwali area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

The boy hanged himself from the roof of his home late on Saturday, they said.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Santosh Yadav, the police station inspector in-charge, said the boy's father had reprimanded him and told him not to view the contents on his mobile phone, following which he took the step.

(Published 25 December 2023, 10:42 IST)
