River of symphony flows in Kashi as G20 Orchestra plays 'Sur Vasudha'

In a post-concert interaction with PTI, Soumyojit Das said, "We (he and Sourendro) were asked by the Ministry of Culture to compose, direct and conduct this orchestra. We worked for the last six-seven months, and brought this performance to all of you."

"It has six pieces, and we just wanted to establish the basic ethos of G20, especially at a cultural meet, that it is truly 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," Das said.