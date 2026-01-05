<p>Lucknow: ‘<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/love-jihad">Love jihad</a>’ (Muslim youths luring Hindu girls into marriage on false pretences), illegal migration and ‘unification’ of Hindus topped the agenda during the deliberations on the opening day of the seven day national executive committee meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which began at Vrindavan on Sunday.</p><p>RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat held a meeting with the senior functionaries of Sangh, asked them to reach out to the people and make them aware of the significance of unity.</p><p>According to the sources, Bhagwat expressed concern over ‘love jihad’ and the ‘division’ in the Hindu society. ‘’We should reach out to every household and persuade the Hindus to remain united,’’ he told the Sangh functionaries.</p><p>‘’India can become strong only when we remain united, the Swayamsevaks should carry out this task (of uniting the Hindus) with responsibility,’’ he said.</p>.RSS no paramilitary organisation; can't be understood by looking at BJP: Mohan Bhagwat.<p>The RSS chief also cautioned the people against ‘love jihad’. ‘’We must be on the guard,’’ he added.</p><p>Sources said that the alleged persecution of the Hindus in Bangladesh and illegal migrations would also form part of the discussions at the meeting.</p><p>Sources said that the executive committee meeting would also deliberate on the Sangh’s centenary celebrations which would till Vijayadashmi. The celebrations had started on Vijayadashmi last year.</p><p>Senior RSS functionaries have reached Vrindavan to take part in the meeting.</p><p>Sources said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rajasthan Bhajanlal Sharma could meet the RSS chief during his stay at Vrindavan.</p><p>Bhagwat would launch the centenary celebrations of Nabhapeeth Sudama Kuti beginning from January ten. </p>