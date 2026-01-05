Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

RSS deliberates on ‘love jihad’, unification of Hindus at national executive committee meet

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat held a meeting with the senior functionaries of Sangh, asked them to reach out to the people and make them aware of the significance of unity.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 12:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 12:15 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRSSLove jihadMohan Bhagwatillegal migration

Follow us on :

Follow Us