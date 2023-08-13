Home
uttar pradesh

Samajwadi Party announces Uttar Pradesh state executive unit

Senior SP member Mohammad Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan has been made the state secretary of the party.
Last Updated 13 August 2023, 14:09 IST

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday announced the formation of its new Uttar Pradesh state executive unit, which was dissolved after the 2022 assembly elections by party president Akhilesh Yadav.

The state executive will have 61 secretaries, 48 members and 62 special invitee members besides others, the party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said.

He added that the 182-member state executive was announced after Yadav's approval.

Senior SP member Mohammad Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan has been made the state secretary of the party.

In what was seen as an attempt to revamp the party after the debacle in the assembly and Lok Sabha bypolls in its bastions of Rampur and Azamgarh, the SP had dissolved the national, state and district executive bodies of all its organisations last year, except for its state president Naresh Uttam Patel.

(Published 13 August 2023, 14:09 IST)
