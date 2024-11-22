Sambhal mosque controversy: Govt and Supreme Court must take cognizance, says Mayawati
"The news of the sudden controversy, hearing and then the hasty survey regarding the Shahi Jama Masjid of Sambhal district of UP is in the national discussion and media headlines," the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president said in a post on 'X'.
यूपी के संभल जिले की शाही जामा मस्जिद को लेकर अचानक विवाद, सुनवाई और फिर उसके फौरन ही बाद आपाधापी में सर्वे की खबरें राष्ट्रीय चर्चा व मीडिया की सुर्खियों में है, किन्तु इस प्रकार से सदभाव व माहौल को बिगाड़ने का संज्ञान सरकार तथा मा. सुप्रीम कोर्ट को भी जरूर लेना चाहिए।