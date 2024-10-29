Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Sardar Patel's vision of 'Akhand Bharat' being strengthened under PM Modi's leadership: CM Adityanath

The chief minister interacted with young participants and distributed chocolates to them.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 10:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 10:02 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiYogi AdityanathSardar Patel

Follow us on :

Follow Us