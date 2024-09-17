SC seeks UP govt's reply on plea of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan in UAPA case

"It shall be the condition of bail that the appellant shall stay within the jurisdiction of Nizamuddin area here in Delhi," it added.

Elaborating further, the court had said, that after six months, he may travel to his native place Malappuram in Kerala and there also he will have to report to the local police station similarly, that is every Monday, and mark his presence in the register kept on that behalf.

"The appellant (Kappan) shall not leave the jurisdiction of Delhi without the express consent of the trial court," it had said, adding, "The appellant shall either in person or through lawyer shall attend the trial court on every single day. The appellant shall deposit his passport with the investigative machinery." The FIR was filed under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against four people including Kappan for having alleged links with the Popular Front of India (PFI).