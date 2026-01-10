<p>Lucknow: Seers at the ongoing ‘Magh Mela’ (an annual month long ritual at Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Sarswati rivers, in Prayagraj) on Saturday wished Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to become the prime minister of the country in future.</p><p>‘’We seek the blessings of Mother Ganga to make Yogi Adityanath the prime minister of the country in the future,’’ prominent seer Swami Raghavacharya said while addressing a gathering of the saints at a function organized on the occasion of Jagadguru Ramanadacharya’s birth anniversary.</p>.Adityanath calls PM Modi 'sarathi' of India's Amrit Kaal on latter's birthday, his deputy calls him 'karmayogi'.<p>He said that celebrations were held at Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and other important religious places after Adityanath became the CM of the state.</p><p>Another seer Vaidehi Vallabhacharya said that Adityanth had the capability to not only lead the state but the world.</p><p>In their speeches, the seers heaped praise on Adityanath for his devotion and efforts to organize religious events and ‘improving’ the law and order situation in the state. They also reiterated the pledge not to get divided along caste lines.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion Adityanath lashed out at the opposition parties for what he termed being ‘silent’ on the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.</p><p>‘’It seems someone has rubbed fevicol (an adhesive) on their (opposition) mouths….they are not saying a word,’’ he added.</p><p>He said that the opposition parties always try to divide the Hindus in the name of ‘secularism’ but keep ‘mum’ on Bangladesh incidents.</p><p>Adityanath hailed Ramanandacharya for thwarting the ‘conspiracies’ by the foreign invaders to finish the Sanatan Dharma. ‘’His disciples are also doing the same thing now,’’ he said.</p><p>Taking a veiled dig at the Congress, he said that attempts were made to defame Sanatan Dharma during the earlier governments. ‘’These people only cared about their families….they will again conspire against Sanatan Dharma if they get a chance to rule,’’ he added.</p>