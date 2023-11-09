Former UP minister and senior BJP leader Ashutosh Tandon passes away at 63

In a post on X in Hindi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the sitting MP from Lucknow, said, 'I am deeply saddened by the demise of former UP Minister and Lucknow East MLA Ashutosh Tandon 'Gopal ji'.' His political life was dedicated to the service of the people of Lucknow and he also played an important role in strengthening the party, he said and added that the work done by him for the development of Lucknow and the state will always be remembered.