Seven-year-old girl's body found in drain in UP's Mahrajganj

The girl's body was found in a drain near her house. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, Paniyara police station in-charge inspector Nirbhay Kumar Singh said.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 July 2024, 13:50 IST

Mahrajganj (UP): The body of a seven-year-old girl was found in a drain near her house here on Sunday, police said.

Priya, daughter of Ramchandra Rajbhar, went missing from her home in the Beltikara area on Saturday night at around 8 pm. Her family searched for her but could not find her, they said.

The girl's body was found in a drain near her house. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, Paniyara police station in-charge inspector Nirbhay Kumar Singh said.

The cause of her death is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation in the matter is underway, Singh added.

Published 14 July 2024, 13:50 IST
