Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

SIR in UP: Large scale shift by urban voters to village addresses creates panic in BJP camp

BJP’s top leadership has instructed state leaders to formulate a strategy to check this shift fearing that it may have an impact on next Assembly polls.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 10:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 10:50 IST
India NewsBJPCongressUttar PradeshIndian Politicsspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us