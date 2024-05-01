Sisters presumed dead for a year found alive and married in UP

After a year of being missing and suspected to be murdered, two sisters from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, Sita (20) and Gita (21), have been found — married and with kids, NDTV reported.

The sisters, were residing with their family in Delhi. In January last year, their brother Ajay filed a report about their disappearance.

In an effort to find his sisters, Ajay contacted a man, Jaynath Maurya, who was allegedly in a relationship with one of his sisters. The conversation however turned into an argument. Maurya's family reportedly threatened Ajay saying that he will 'meet the same fate' as his sisters, the publication reported.