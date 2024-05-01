Sisters presumed dead for a year found alive and married in UP

After a year of being missing and suspected to be murdered, two sisters from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, Sita (20) and Gita (21), have been found — married and with kids, NDTV reported.
The sisters, were residing with their family in Delhi. In January last year, their brother Ajay filed a report about their disappearance.
In an effort to find his sisters, Ajay contacted a man, Jaynath Maurya, who was allegedly in a relationship with one of his sisters. The conversation however turned into an argument. Maurya's family reportedly threatened Ajay saying that he will 'meet the same fate' as his sisters, the publication reported.
Following the open threat, Ajay went on to file a murder case against Maurya and his family but owing to lack of evidence, the police refused to file the case.
Ajay approached the court and on January 8, this year, a case was filed in Belghat police station in Gorakhpur, the report noted.
After four months of investigation, the police found out that the sister were in fact alive and well. The two had eloped with their respective boyfriends and had got married.
Sita got married to a Haryana resident, Vijender, and has a five-month-old daughter. Gita too, got married and has a six-month-old daughter with an Uttarakhand resident, Suresh Ram, the publication reported.
Both sisters told the police that they are happily married.
