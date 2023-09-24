Home
uttar pradesh

Six cattle smugglers arrested after encounter with UP police

In Budaun, police received information that some people were slaughtering a cow at the home of one Jummi in the Mohanuddinpur village. When a police team reached the spot, a gunfight ensued, Circle Officer (Ujhani) Shakti Singh said.
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 14:29 IST

Six suspected cattle smugglers, including two women, were arrested after encounters with police in two Uttar Pradesh districts, officials said on Sunday.

Two smugglers injured in police firing have been admitted in hospitals, they said.

In Budaun, police received information that some people were slaughtering a cow at the home of one Jummi in the Mohanuddinpur village. When a police team reached the spot, a gunfight ensued, Circle Officer (Ujhani) Shakti Singh said.

One suspect was shot in the leg in the police's retaliatory firing. Following the gunfight, the police arrested four people, including two women, he added.

The injured smuggler has been identified as Uwais, a resident of Sambhal district, Singh said.

In Meerut, police received information that some cattle smugglers were preparing to slaughter a cow in the Jani area. A police team reached the spot and surrounded the accused, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

When the accused opened fire, the police team retaliated and injured one accused, he added.

The injured accused has been identified as 25-year-old Sajid. Another accused, Shakeel (40), was also arrested while their accomplice escaped, Sajwan said.

(Published 24 September 2023, 14:29 IST)
