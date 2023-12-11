JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Son hacks mother to death for refusing to lend money in UP

Last Updated 10 December 2023, 19:26 IST

Muzaffarnagar, UP: A 68-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son after she refused to lend him money, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Dhindawli village under the Titawi police station area here on Saturday evening, they added.

Jaginder, who allegedly killed his mother Perkashi with a spade, has been arrested, SHO Jogindra Singh said.

According to police, Jaginder attacked his mother with a spade in a fit of rage when the latter refused to give him some money. The elderly died on the spot, the SHO said.

Police have also recovered the spade used in the crime and sent the accused to jail, he added.

(Published 10 December 2023, 19:26 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

