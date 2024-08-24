SP chief Akhilesh Yadav calls for defamation case against BJP MLA for remarks on Mayawati

Condemning these remarks, Yadav in a post in Hindi on X on Friday said, "Political differences have their place but no one has the right to tarnish her (Mayawati's) dignity as a woman. BJP members are saying that making her chief minister was a mistake, which is also an insult to public opinion in a democratic country." "Furthermore, making baseless allegations that she was the most corrupt chief minister is highly objectionable. A defamation case should be filed against the BJP legislator for this public statement," he added.