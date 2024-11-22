Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Stones thrown at Dehradun-bound Shatabdi Express, probe on

The stone pelting incident occurred shortly after the train left from the station on November 17.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 23:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 23:19 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshShatabdi Express

Follow us on :

Follow Us