Student hangs self in Uttar Pradesh, suicide note says people in dreams told him to kill family or himself

Aarav's parents had gone to Bhagalpur for Chhath Puja and his sister had gone out of the house when Aarav hanged himself. Police said that the teen's body was discovered by his sister.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 16:17 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 16:17 IST
