Suffering from depression, constable shoots self dead on duty in UP's Saharanpur

<p>Saharanpur (UP): A 37-year-old police constable, allegedly suffering from depression, shot himself with a government rifle here on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>Constable Amit Kumar was on duty at the bungalow of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Saharanpur when he shot himself, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI.</p>.<p>Hearing the gunshot, other policemen on duty immediately reached the spot and shifted the blood-soaked constable to the district hospital where he was declared dead, Manglik said, adding that no suicide was found from the spot.</p>.<p>Kumar, who joined the force in 2010, was allegedly suffering from depression owing to some family issue, the SP said.</p>.<p>The deceased's family members, who live in Meerut, have left for Saharanpur, he added.</p>