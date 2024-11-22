Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Suffering from depression, constable shoots self dead on duty in UP's Saharanpur

Hearing the gunshot, other policemen on duty immediately reached the spot and shifted the blood-soaked constable to the district hospital where he was declared dead.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 10:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 10:45 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSuicideUP PoliceSaharanpurdepression

Follow us on :

Follow Us