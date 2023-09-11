Home
Supreme Court lawyer found dead in Noida house, probe on

The brother of the woman lawyer, Renu Sinha, has accused his brother-in-law of killing his sister, police said.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 06:57 IST

A 61-year-old Supreme Court lawyer was found dead inside her house here, police said on Monday.

The brother of the woman lawyer, Renu Sinha, has accused his brother-in-law of killing his sister, police said.

The body was found in a bathroom of the house in the posh Sector 30 on Sunday after her brother Amit informed the local police station that she had not answered her phone calls for the last two days, they said.

A police team, along with the woman's brother, reached the house and broke open the door. Upon searching the house, Renu Sinha was found dead inside a bathroom. Senior police officers, forensic experts and a dog squad are at the spot, police said in a statement.

The woman's husband, Nitin Sinha, is absconding, police said. Amit has raised suspicion that his sister's husband is behind the act and claimed that his number was not reachable, they said.

The woman's brother also claimed that the couple had frequent fights, DCP Harish Chander told reporters.

(Published 11 September 2023, 06:57 IST)
