<p>Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: The chairman of a Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee for the management of the Banke Bihari temple has prohibited climbing stairs or offering darshan at the Jagmohan hall of the shrine after non-compliance by the priests, officials said.</p>.<p>Jagmohan refers to the space between the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and the area where common devotees get a glimpse of Banke Bihari.</p>.<p>According to local customs and traditions, devotees are not allowed to enter the area, where only the priests on duty can facilitate worship offered by them.</p>.<p>From Saturday, entry of any visitor to the upper left and right sides of the Jagmohan area will be prohibited, an official statement said.</p>.<p>The Supreme Court constituted the 12-member high-powered committee, headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Ashok Kumar, to manage the day-to-day affairs of the temple.</p>.<p>Kumar said the decision was taken after the temple 'sevayats' (priests), despite promising to stop the practice, failed to comply with the advice.</p>.<p>Through a directive issued on Friday, Kumar has completely prohibited climbing stairs or offering darshan in the Jagmohan area.</p>.<p>Before that, Kumar, along with a committee member and former district judge Mukesh Kumar, conducted a site inspection of the temple premises.</p>.<p>After noting numerous irregularities, the committee had instructed the concerned 'sevayats' to provide all possible assistance in managing the crowd of visitors, Kumar said.</p>.<p>However, no positive cooperation was received from them, he said.</p>.<p>Kumar also said that devotees were trying to have darshan by climbing the stairs on both sides of the Jagmohan area, even by hanging small children from the railings.</p>.<p>This, he noted, not only affected the dignity of 'Thakurji', but also posed strong possibility of an untoward incident occurring in the crowded area.</p>.<p>Kumar has instructed the executive manager of the temple to ensure strict compliance with Friday's order and close the passage/door leading from the Jagmohan to the Chandan Kothri.</p>