<p>Lucknow: Prominent Hindu seer Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who had been on a 'dharna' in protest against refusal of the authorities to allow him to proceed to the 'sangam' (the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Sarswati rivers), at Prayagraj in his chariot for the holy dip on Mauni Amavasya a few days back, and alleged manhandling of his disciples by the police, on Wednesday attacked <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> as he left the 'Magh Mela' (an annual ritual on the bank of the Ganga), saying that the fight today was between "asli" (real) and "nakli" (fake) Hindus.</p><p>Earlier, the authorities tried to placate the seer by offering to take him to the Ganga for a bath in his 'palki' (palanquin) but he rejected the offer insisting on an apology from them.</p><p>''Sanatani people are being attacked today… a conspiracy is being hatched to end their religious rights and prevent them from performing the rituals ... ancient temples are being demolished,'' the seer told reporters before leaving the mela with his disciples.</p><p>He said he refused to accept "injustice" and would wait for justice to be delivered. ''Whatever happened at the Magh Mela has shaken my soul,'' he added.</p><p>The seer said the administration sent a proposal to him on Tuesday evening, offering to take him to the Ganga with "respect" and also shower flower petals on him. ''Since they did not apologise for assaulting my disciples, I refused to accept their offer,'' the seer said.</p><p>Avimukteshwaranand also lashed out against Adityanath and said that his government had "double standards" on treating saints and seers. ''On one hand, the CM says that humiliation of seers will not be tolerated and on the other, saints were dragged by their <em>choti</em> in the Magh Mela,'' he added.</p><p>''What happened during the Mughal period is happening today,'' he said. The seer also said that "anti-sanatan" people had no right to remain in power.</p><p>Avimukteshwaranand had earlier claimed that the police had "misbehaved" with him on the direction of Adityanath.</p><p>The authorities refuted the allegations and said he was not allowed to go to the Sangam in his chariot as the area was already very crowded with devotees on Mauni Amavasya.</p>