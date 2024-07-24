Thieves cook pakodas, spit paan while stealing lakhs from several Noida houses: Report

A gang of thieves in Noida targetted more than six homes in the city in a span of 24 hours, stealing lakhs, and even raiding the fridges, cooking and eating pakodas in the kitchens.
A report in India Today reveals that besides stealing money and valuables, the thieves also chewed paan and spat within the household premises. The thieves reportedly spent hours in each house.
Six to seven cases were reported from Noida Sector 87 complex called Janta Flat. Efforts are on to nab the culprits.
One such victim, Shriram Tripathi, was in Madhya Pradesh when thieves entered his Sector 82 home and stole jewellery, cash, and other valuables amounting to around Rs 40 lakhs, as per the publication.
The thieves cooked and ate pakodas in his house as well, and reportedly used sophisticated tools to break in, which helped them go under the radar.
The modus operandi is reportedly similar, with the pattern seen in six to seven other houses, as per the publication.
In another instance, the gang entered the house of one Richa Bajpai in Noida's Sector 25, stealing jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh.
The victim said that the thieves entered her house, emptied water bottles, ate paan and spat in her bathroom, and also smoked beedis.
According to the publication, Hridesh Katheria, Central Noida Additional DCP, Station Head Officers have been instructed to probe the matter and a team has been formed for the same.
Noida is seeing an increase in gangs carrying out robberies using sophisticated means. In another case, Noida Police have arrested six members of a notorious tech-savvy inter-state gang allegedly involved in the theft of four-wheel vehicles, officials said on Monday.
The police revealed that the gang employed sophisticated methods to carry out the thefts and used key programming pads ordered online to reprogram the vehicle's ECM (Electronic Content Management) system.
This allowed the gang to generate new key modes to create duplicate keys and break into a car within 5 to 10 minutes, the police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ram Badan Singh said the operation, under the supervision of Additional DCP Manish Mishra and ACP (Noida-3) Shavya Goyal, resulted in the recovery of 10 stolen vehicles and various tools used in the thefts.
The arrests were made near Bharat Hospital on the FNG Road under the Sector 113 police station limits, he said.
With inputs from PTI
Published 24 July 2024, 07:54 IST