Third leopard caught in cage trap at Uttar Pradesh sanctuary in a week

<p>Bahraich: A male leopard was caught by the forest department in Rampur Bejha village adjacent to the Kakraha range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, an official said on Friday.</p><p>Four cases of leopard attacks on humans have been reported from the residential areas situated near the sanctuary since September 26.</p><p>Since then, the forest department has rescued three leopards, including a female one, by setting up cage traps.</p><p>On September 29, a male leopard was captured in Dharmapur Baijha, while a female leopard was trapped near Ayodhya Purwa village on October 2.</p><p>The latest capture was made in the early hours of Friday.</p><p>"At around 1.30 am on Friday, a male leopard aged around five-six years got trapped in a cage. Prima facie, the animal seems to be healthy and active,"B. Shivshankar, Divisional Forest Officer, Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, said.</p><p>He said that Chief Wildlife Warden of Uttar Pradesh, Sanjay Srivastava, has been informed about the capture. On his order, the leopard can be released in a dense forest or sent to a zoo.</p><p>"On September 29, a leopard killed a man named Kandhai (40) in Rampur Baijha village. However, it was not a man-eater and the incident was accidental. On the same night, a leopard was caught in a cage trap near Dharmapur village," the officer added.</p><p>The forest department has been repeatedly telling people living in the vicinity of the sanctuary that since leopards have a tendency of roaming around in search of food, they should always remain cautious, not sleep in the open, and venture out of their homes only in groups.</p><p>On September 26, two people -- Madhusudan (35) and Sahiba (13) -- were attacked by leopards in the Dharmapur forest range and Ayodhya Purwa village in Sujauli range, respectively.</p><p>Again on the night of October 1, Rehmana (63) , a resident of Ayodhya Purwa village, was left injured following a leopard attack. </p>