Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

'Fingers weren't moving at all': Tilak Varma reveals he was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis

In a recent episode of 'Breakfast of Champions', Tilak spoke about his serious health scare in 2022. He disclosed that he was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, which is the breakdown of muscle tissue.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 03:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 03:14 IST
India NewsSports NewsCrickettilak varma

Follow us on :

Follow Us