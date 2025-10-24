<p>Indian cricketer<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tilak-varma"> Tilak Varma </a>recently opened up about his health issues and how he still managed to still play cricket.</p><p>In a recent episode of <em>Breakfast of Champions with </em>Gaurav Kapur, Tilak spoke about his serious health scare in 2022. He disclosed that he was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, which is the breakdown of muscle tissue. </p><p>"I haven't opened up about this to anyone - After my first IPL, I had some health problems. I was diagnosed with something called Rhabdomyolysis in which muscle breakdowns happen. I had in me that I wanted to be in the Test team, was playing domestic cricket, A series, camp was going on - Even on rest days, I was in the gym," Tilak said.</p>.India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma's efforts go in vain as hosts clinch series win.<p>Further he expressed how he wanted to be the fittest player in the world and an excellent fielder, due to which he did not focus on recovery. </p><p>"I was taking ice baths but I was not giving my body the proper time to recover. I was pushing myself even on rest days. So, the muscle was overstrained and it broke down. The nerves became quite hard - Mumbai Indians was there with me and I was playing the A series in Bangladesh," he said. </p><p>"I pushed myself for a hundred, my eyes started tearing up. My fingers weren't at all moving. Everything became so hard, it felt like a stone. I had to retire hurt, gloves had to be cut off because fingers weren't moving," he added. </p><p>Tilak however thanked Jay Shah for speaking to the BBCI and then he got admitted to the hospital. "Immediately, I got a call from Akash Ambani. He spoke to the BCCI, which was very helpful. Thanks to Jay Shah, sir. I was immediately admitted to the hospital. The doctors told me that if I had delayed even by a few hours, the consequences could have been catastrophic," the batter recalled. </p><p>"Even the IV line needle wasn't going in. The needle was breaking. My condition was very bad in the hospital. My mother was with me," Tilak said.</p><p>The left-handed batsman made his international debut for India in 2023, in a T20I match against West Indies. Tilak also plays for Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in domestic cricket. </p>