Three teenagers drown while bathing in river Ganga in UP's Ballia

According to police, the teenagers were bathing in the Ganga River at the Pachrukhiya Ghat when they went into deep waters and drowned.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 01:52 IST
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 01:52 IST

Ballia (UP): Three teenagers drowned while bathing in river Ganga here on Friday afternoon, and two are feared dead, police said.

The victims were identified as Nirmal Chopra (14), Sintu Ram (15), Shani Kumar (14), Ravi Kumar (14) and Abhishek (13), they said.

According to police, the teenagers were bathing in the Ganga River at the Pachrukhiya Ghat when they went into deep waters and drowned.

The bodies of Sintu, Shani and Ravi were recovered and searches are underway for Nirmal and Abhishek, Circle Officer Mohammad Usman said.

Published 01 June 2024, 01:52 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGangaDrowningBallia

