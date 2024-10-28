Toddler, grandfather killed in car-truck collision in UP

<p>Maharajganj: A two-year-old boy and his grandfather were killed and three members of their family got injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Nichlaul area here, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident took place late Sunday night in which Ramesh Patel (50), who was driving the car and his grandson Shivansh were killed, Nichlaul SHO Gaurav Kanaujia said.</p>.<p>Three members of their family were injured in the accident and undergoing treatment at Maharajganj district hospital, he said.</p>.CM Yogi Adityanath meets family of man who died in police custody in Lucknow.<p>The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident and a hunt is on to nab him, the SHO said.</p>.<p>The bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem this morning, he said. </p>