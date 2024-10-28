Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Toddler, grandfather killed in car-truck collision in UP

The incident took place late Sunday night in which Ramesh Patel (50), who was driving the car and his grandson Shivansh were killed, Nichlaul SHO Gaurav Kanaujia said.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 09:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 09:53 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccidentcollision

Follow us on :

Follow Us