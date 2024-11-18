Home
uttar pradesh

Toddler starts e-rickshaw, dies after it crashes into neighbour's wall in Uttar Pradesh

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Yash Pandey was playing outside his house in Mukundpur village, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 14:37 IST

Comments
Published 18 November 2024, 14:37 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccident

