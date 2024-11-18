Toddler starts e-rickshaw, dies after it crashes into neighbour's wall in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Ballia: A two-year-old boy died after he accidentally started an e-rickshaw and it rammed into a wall, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Yash Pandey was playing outside his house in Mukundpur village, they said.</p>.<p>According to the family, an e-rickshaw parked nearby had keys left in the ignition. While playing, Yash accidentally started the vehicle, which sped out of control and crashed into a wall of the neighbour's house.</p>.<p>The child suffered severe injuries in the collision and was rushed to the Maniar Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.</p>.<p>"We have not received any formal complaint regarding the incident," Station House Officer Ratnesh Dubey said. </p>