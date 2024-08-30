Home
Train briefly halted in Uttar Pradesh after fault in brakes

A team of engineers inspected the train and found the fault in the brakes of S-1 coach.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 06:08 IST

Raebareli, UP: A passenger train was briefly halted at the Bachrawan Railway Station here after a fault in its brakes, an official said on Friday.

No passenger was injured in the incident that took place on Thursday evening.

Railway Police Force output in-charge Dinesh Kumar said, "The 22684 Lucknow-Yeshwantpur express train was halted for over half-an hour-on Thursday evening at the Bachrawan Railway station following some fault in the brakes."

A team of engineers inspected the train and found the fault in the brakes of S-1 coach.

"The train departed after the issue was fixed. No passenger was injured because of the fault," he added.

Published 30 August 2024, 06:08 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian Railway

