Train briefly halted in Uttar Pradesh after fault in brakes

Raebareli, UP: A passenger train was briefly halted at the Bachrawan Railway Station here after a fault in its brakes, an official said on Friday.
No passenger was injured in the incident that took place on Thursday evening.
Railway Police Force output in-charge Dinesh Kumar said, "The 22684 Lucknow-Yeshwantpur express train was halted for over half-an hour-on Thursday evening at the Bachrawan Railway station following some fault in the brakes."
A team of engineers inspected the train and found the fault in the brakes of S-1 coach.
"The train departed after the issue was fixed. No passenger was injured because of the fault," he added.
Published 30 August 2024, 06:08 IST