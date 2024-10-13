Two feared drowned during idol immersion in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Gonda (UP): Two youths were feared drowned while another was rescued after being swept away in Manwar river during idol immersion, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Saturday night and a search is underway to trace them, Chapiya police station in-charge Krishna Gopal Rai said.</p>.Unhappy over husband not gifting saree on Dussehra, woman kills self in Jharkhand.<p>Mankapur's Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) Yashwant Rao said during the immersion of Durga idols at Piprahi Ghat of the Manwar river, three youths carrying idols were swept into deep water.</p>.<p>People present on the spot rescued one youth safely, but Satyam Vishwakarma (22) and Manjeet Gupta (18), residents of Mahuli Khori, are missing.</p>