Two feared drowned during idol immersion in Uttar Pradesh

People present on the spot rescued one youth safely, but Satyam Vishwakarma (22) and Manjeet Gupta (18), residents of Mahuli Khori, are missing.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 06:56 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 06:56 IST
