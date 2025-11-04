From chalk to chaos: Stress management for teachers

<p>What if stress is not about the head and worrying, as commonly understood? The word ‘stress’ has been receiving a lot of attention with the rise of new work ethics, and the simultaneous increase in psychological studies, but the mere popularity of the word has done little to manage its effects. The way we understand stress needs to be completely redefined.</p>.<p>We cannot help but agree that teaching as a profession is highly stressful. The teacher is required to do high amounts of work in short periods, blur the lines between work and personal life, and perform constant “emotional labour”. He/she must appear calm and encouraging before the student, suppressing their own emotions at all times.</p>.<p>AI and technology have created a sudden generation gap between teachers and students, leaving little time for teachers to catch up and creating a very overloaded, confused work environment. Therefore, they must understand stress as a concept and the strategies of managing it. </p>.<p>In the simplest terms, stress is the imbalance between the demands placed on an individual and his/her ability to handle them. Any task beyond an individual’s resources is deemed stressful, and the resources can be physical, mental, or material.</p>.<p>The cause of stress can hence be defined not only by the difficult event or situation, but also by the personal interpretation of that event, which determines whether it is perceived as difficult or easy.</p>.<p>The personality traits of the individual, whether he is a perfectionist or a procrastinator, His genetic or hereditary characteristics and also the social pressure placed on the individual in his/her family or work setting, to perform a given task in a given time with high proficiency, all lead to the experience of stress.</p>.<p><strong>Many consequences</strong></p>.<p>The part that makes stress intolerable and disables the person from doing any other task is, of course, its aroused state. The human body is designed for survival, and anything that threatens it is a source of stress. It does not differentiate between the sight of a tiger and an important work deadline, so any stressful event pushes the body into a fight-or-flight state, characterised by a high heart rate and BP, tense muscles, digestive issues, or sleep disturbances.</p>.<p>The aroused state uses up all of the body’s energy sources, so if the body is under stress for a long time, it eventually shuts down. The individual faces chronic fatigue, and at one point, the mental processes dysfunction as well. Concentration, memory, mood swings and feelings of frustration arise. The person may then depend on the use of substances like excess coffee, drugs, tobacco or alcohol to cope. He begins to avoid more responsibilities, becoming helpless and overwhelmed, which in turn increases future stress. The cycle continues.</p>.<p>But what if there were no exams? No pressure at all? The result would not be productive or healthy either, because a limited amount of stress is required at every stage to enable growth and learning. However, when this limit is crossed unreasonably and the individual is expected to perform beyond their abilities, the stress becomes harmful. Harmful to the extent of death.</p>.<p><strong>What can we do differently?</strong></p>.<p>So if unchecked stress is that fatal, it is not only necessary but immediately vital to understand how to manage it. We may begin by understanding that stress is not a disease or an enemy; it is simply our body’s call for balance —a signal of overheating. If we listen to the call, the situation is easily faced.</p>.<p>Stress management may require different methods, depending on the extent and nature of the stress, such as direct problem-solving if the stressor is addressable, or emotion-focused management to change our negative emotions if the event is out of our control. Cognitive reframing also allows the person to shift their outlook to a more positive one, so that the same event is perceived as a challenge or opportunity rather than a threat, thereby reducing stress.</p>.<p>Some instant techniques like deep breathing/box breathing, grounding exercises (5-4-3-2-1), or brain dumping can help to provide immediate relief in the middle of a stressful situation by calming the body and reminding it that you are still in control. If the stressor or event is likely to be long-term, lasting years, it requires a complete change in lifestyle and mindset to adapt.</p>.<p><strong>Solutions in the long run</strong></p>.<p>This may include seeking relief through spirituality—a belief and faith that allows the person to think beyond their material situation and be patient. Regular physical exercise, a healthy diet, and a sleep schedule prepare the body for future stress and reduce its effects. At the same time, activities such as hobbies, reading, emotional expression, and social interaction may strengthen the mind and its ability to cope with stress.</p>.<p>Time management is important for stress prevention, as more than half of the pressure stems from a lack of time. If important tasks are performed before they become urgent, the likelihood of stress is eliminated. Long-term lifestyle changes help reduce stress.</p>.<p>Stress is inevitable, and for teachers who carry the weight of so many futures, acknowledging stress is not weakness; it is wisdom. So let us strive not only to eliminate stress, but also to recognise and respond to it as it requires.</p>.<p><em>(The author is based in Kalaburagi)</em></p>