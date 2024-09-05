Two held for doing stunt using vehicle allotted to govt official in Ghaziabad

"We have detained one Ashu, his friend Piryanshu, who was in the car and issued a challan of Rs 25,000. Further investigations are underway," said DCP city zone Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Police said the vehicle was parked by the driver, Sanjay Kumar, when his son Ashu drove away with his friend Piryanshu.

After checking the documents, the traffic police found that the vehicle was allotted by Ghaziabad Development Authority to a naib tehsildar.

The accused confessed that they had performed a stunt on the government vehicle, police said.