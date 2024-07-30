Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Two kanwariyas killed as motorcycle hits stray cattle in Uttar Pradesh

Three kanwariyas -- Shivam Sharma (24), Maheshpal (27) and Gabbar -- were going to Haridwar from Pilibhit when their motorcycle hit stray cattle, said Circle Officer Anjani Kumar.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 July 2024, 08:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bijnor (UP): Two kanwariyas were killed and one was injured when their motorcycle hit stray cattle here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Vadigarh under Rehad police station area.

Three kanwariyas -- Shivam Sharma (24), Maheshpal (27) and Gabbar -- were going to Haridwar from Pilibhit when their motorcycle hit stray cattle, said Circle Officer Anjani Kumar.

All of them were rushed to the hospital, where Shivam and Maheshpal, both from Pilibhit, were declared dead. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Gabbar, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, is undergoing treatment, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 July 2024, 08:42 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRoad accident

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT