Two killed in road crash in Uttar Pradesh

Pipri's Circle Officer Amit Kumar said that a car going from Renukut to Anpara and a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction collided near village Karhiya on Saturday evening.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 04:03 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 04:03 IST
