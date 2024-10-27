Two killed in road crash in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh: Two people were killed while a woman was injured in a road accident, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Pipri's Circle Officer Amit Kumar said that a car going from Renukut to Anpara and a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction collided near village Karhiya on Saturday evening.</p>.At least 24 killed in bus crash in Mexico.<p>While motorcyclists Mahesh (19) and Ramnarayan (20), both residents of Chakelwa police station Anpara, died on the spot, a woman travelling in the car was injured.</p>.<p>He said both the deceased youths were labourers.</p>.<p>The injured woman has been admitted to the Joint Hospital in Dibulganj while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.</p>