<p>Meerut: Two persons who were allegedly going to slaughter cattle were arrested after an encounter here with police, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The two accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs in the exchange of fire that took place in the Lohiyanagar police station area on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"During routine checking near Fafunda outpost late on Tuesday night, police signalled three men on a numberless motorcycle to stop but they tried to flee and opened fire at the police team when cornered," a police station official said.</p>.<p>In retaliatory firing, two of the suspects -- Shahrukh of Lisarigate and Liaqat of Piplikheda -- sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were taken to hospital. Their accomplice, Irfan, managed to escape under the cover of darkness, the official said.</p>.<p>Police said they recovered two country-made pistols, cartridges, animal slaughter tools, and a stolen motorcycle from the accused.</p>.<p>"During questioning, the accused confessed that they were going to slaughter cattle and the motorcycle they were using was stolen from Meerut," the official said.</p>.<p>Police said criminal records of the accused are being verified. </p>