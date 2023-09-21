Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Two police constables arrested for misbehaving with woman sub-inspector in UP's Sambhal

The woman sub-inspector was returning from duty on September 20, when the two constables followed her in a car and misbehaved with her.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 03:17 IST

Follow Us

Two police constables were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman sub-inspector in the Chandausi area of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Thursday.

The woman sub-inspector was returning from duty on September 20, when the two constables followed her in a car and misbehaved with her, Circle Officer Deepak Kumar said.

The pair - Pawan Chaudhary and Ravindra -also abused and threatened her, he said.

The police registered an FIR under sections 354 (intent to outrage modesty) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of the woman's complaint and arrested the accused.

Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat has suspended both the constables.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 September 2023, 03:17 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeCrime Against Womenconstable

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT