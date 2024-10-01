Two UP brothers get life imprisonment for killing 14-year-old girl in 2011

<p>Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh: A court on Monday sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment for killing a 14-year-old girl 13 years ago.</p>.<p>Additional Sessions Judge Rama Kant Prasad convicted Dulare Yadav and his brother Anirudh Yadav to life imprisonment for killing Khushbu in 2011, Additional Superintendent of Police Asit Kumar Singh said.</p>.Bulldozer action in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad: Villagers thrash two revenue officers before police.<p>The judge also imposed fine of Rs 11,000 fine on each of the convicts and said if they failed to deposit the fine, they would get additional six months of jail.</p>.<p>Singh said on June 24, 2011, Khushbu was strangled to death by the two brothers in Lakhima village, when she had asked the duo not to throw stones at her house. </p>