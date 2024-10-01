Home
Two UP brothers get life imprisonment for killing 14-year-old girl in 2011

The judge also imposed fine of Rs 11,000 fine on each of the convicts and said if they failed to deposit the fine, they would get additional six months of jail.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 23:35 IST

