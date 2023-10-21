Two UP teachers suspended for objecting to 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at college fest

Lucknow: Two senior professors were suspended for allegedly objecting to the chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram' by a performer during a cultural fest at a private engineering college in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

According to sources the police were also directed to launch an investigation into the matter and take appropriate action in this regard.

Sources said that a student, who was on the stage for a performance during the cultural event being organised as part of the induction program on Friday evening, chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' from the stage. Two senior lady professors, who were also there, however, objected to the same and asked the student to leave the stage without performing.

The teachers told the student that it was a cultural event and that such slogans were not allowed there.