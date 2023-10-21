Two UP teachers suspended for objecting to 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at college fest

Lucknow: Two senior professors were suspended for allegedly objecting to the chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram' by a performer during a cultural fest at a private engineering college in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.
According to sources the police were also directed to launch an investigation into the matter and take appropriate action in this regard.
Sources said that a student, who was on the stage for a performance during the cultural event being organised as part of the induction program on Friday evening, chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' from the stage. Two senior lady professors, who were also there, however, objected to the same and asked the student to leave the stage without performing.
The teachers told the student that it was a cultural event and that such slogans were not allowed there.
Sources said that the incident triggered a sharp reaction from the students, who appeared to be divided on whether such slogans should be allowed at cultural programmes.
The matter came to light after someone in the audience recorded the entire incident and uploaded the video on social media. As the video went viral, some saffron outfits strongly protested the incident and staged a demonstration before the college premises demanding strict action against the teachers.
They also recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' and left only after being assured that action would be taken against the teachers.
The college management formed a committee to investigate the matter and on its recommendation the two female teachers were suspended on Saturday, sources said.
A senior police official said that the concerned police station in-charge had been directed to investigate the matter and take appropriate action, sources added.