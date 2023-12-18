JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Atiq Ahmed's aide Nafees Biryani dies of heart failure in UP hospital

Umesh Pal, the key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, along with his two security guards was shot dead on February 25, 2023. The car that was used during the attack allegedly belonged to Biryani (50), whose body has been sent for postmortem.
Last Updated 18 December 2023, 07:23 IST

Prayagraj: Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's aide Nafees Biryani, who was lodged in jail in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, died of heart failure, police said on Monday.

The 50-year-old died at the SRN Hospital on Sunday evening, a statement issued by the Prayagraj Police said.

According to doctors, prima facie the cause of death is heart failure.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

Umesh Pal, the key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, along with his two security guards was shot dead on February 25, 2023. The car that was used during the attack allegedly belonged to Biryani.

On the complaint of Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered in Dhumanganj police station against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, Atiq's two sons, his aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam and nine other associates.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead here on April 15 this year.

(Published 18 December 2023, 07:23 IST)
