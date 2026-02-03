<p>Guwahati: "Even the World War-II ended with dialogue," Yumnam Khemchand Singh strongly remarked on June 20, 2024, when women protesters belonging to the Meitei community in Manipur's Imphal West stormed into his house and demanded for his stand and a possible solution to ongoing conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities. </p><p>Khemchand's hint for a dialogue to end the raging Meitei-Kuki conflict angered the protesters with many opposing any dialogue with the "foreigner" Kukis. Khemchand, a Meitei MLA and a senior minister in the Biren Singh Cabinet then argued for a while but managed to pacify the protesters by promising to convey their demands to the Chief Minister.</p><p>As the conflict continued, Manipur was brought under President's Rule on February 13, 2025.</p><p>On December 8, Khemchand surprised many when he visited two relief camps of the displaced Kukis in Naga-dominated Ukhrul and Kamjong district. He interacted with the Kuki inmates and again stressed on initiating dialogue for ending the conflict that had kept Manipur on the boil since May 2023. </p>.Yumnam Khemchand Singh elected as BJP's legislative party leader, set to be next Manipur CM.<p>Khemchand's constant efforts for dialogue and reach out to the Kukis and the Nagas, according to BJP functionaries in Manipur, led the party high command choose him over Biren Singh as the next CM on Tuesday. "His love and long association in sports activities kept him in touch with all the communities. It is because of this quality, Khemchand is accepted by all communities. His long association with the RSS activities perhaps also helped him to be the CM." </p><p>The 62-year-old two-time MLA from Singjemai Assembly constituency in Meitei-dominated Imphal West district, is a black belt fourth dan in taekwondo and has also remained associated with many other sports. Khemchand's electoral journey began with a defeat in 2012, when he lost the Assembly elections on a Trinamool Congress ticket. He later joined BJP and got elected in 2017 and 2022. Khemchand served as the Speaker between 2017 and 2022 and was the rural development, education, municipal administration minister till promulgation of the President's Rule in February 2025. </p><p>In fact, Khemchand Singh was among a few leaders, who were called to New Delhi in 2023 (when the conflict had erupted) and asked to suggest steps for restoration of peace. "He is definitely a face accepted by the communities and relied upon by the central leadership. But we all look forward to how he convince the civil society leaders of both Meitei and the Kuki communities for ending the conflict through dialogue," said a BJP leader in Imphal. The organisations representing both the communities have remained firm on demand contradicting each other. </p><p>Khemchand was also a strong contender for the CM post in 2022, when the BJP high command had to negotiate a tussle between Biren Singh and Th. Biswajit Singh. Biren, however, was later picked up as the CM for the second straight term. </p><p>On Tuesday, Biren offered sweets and stood together for photographs at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi as Khemchand was named the leader of the legislature party in Manipur. </p>