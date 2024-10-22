Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Undertrial dies by suicide in Etawah district jail toilet, police says

The case was registered against him at Kotwali police station in Auraiya district.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 17:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 17:01 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSuicideUndertrial

Follow us on :

Follow Us