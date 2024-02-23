Unemployed man hangs self over 'paper leak' in UP; Akhilesh attacks BJP over joblessness

Kannauj, UP: A 28-year-old jobless man burned all his education certificates and hanged himself in his house in the Bhoodpurwa area here, police said on Friday.

Brijesh Pal had recently appeared for a police recruitment exam and was upset over the paper leak, his family members said. On Thursday, he killed himself.

In a suicide note he left behind, Pal blamed joblessness behind his move to kill himself.

"Now I am upset. What is the use of degrees when one cannot get a job," he wrote in the note, police said.