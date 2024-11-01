UP: 8-year-old boy dies in firecracker accident in Saharanpur

<p>Saharanpur (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy died after being struck by a firecracker in the Titro area here on Diwali night, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said Vansh, Ashok Lala's son, was lighting firecrackers outside his home in Titro when a firecracker suddenly hit him in the neck, causing serious injuries.</p>.Delhi man shot dead in front of son during Diwali celebrations; nephew killed too.<p>"The family rushed Vansh to a local private doctor, who immediately recommended transferring him to a higher medical facility. However, the child succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital," Jain said. </p>