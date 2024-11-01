Home
UP: 8-year-old boy dies in firecracker accident in Saharanpur

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said Vansh, Ashok Lala's son, was lighting firecrackers outside his home in Titro when a firecracker suddenly hit him in the neck, causing serious injuries.
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 06:03 IST

