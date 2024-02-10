UP a model of good governance, India a beacon of progress globally: CM Adityanath

Adityanath lamented the “historical denigration of Indian traditions” but expressed satisfaction over the global embrace of practices like yoga. He lauded the prime minister's initiatives for this 'revival and recognition of India's ancient wisdom'

“The vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ is being realised today. As many as 193 countries of the world celebrate 21st June as International Yoga Day. By connecting with this sage tradition of India, the whole world expresses gratitude towards our traditions. All this has been possible because of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.