Scrap dealer, wife and son found dead in UP's Bijnor

<p>Bijnor (UP): A 55-year-old scrap dealer, his wife and their son were found dead in their home here on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>They said the blood-soaked bodies of Mansoor alias Bhura, his wife Ubaida (50) and son Yaquoob (19) were discovered by the scrap dealer's mother.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha said Bhura's mother lived near his Khalifa colony residence.</p>.<p>On Sunday, the woman came to her son's place but nobody answered the door. When she peeked inside and saw the bodies, she informed the police.</p>.<p>Jha said a screwdriver was found near the bodies and that it prima facie appears to be the murder weapon.</p>.<p>According to police, the couple had five children and one of their sons, Zahur, is a history-sheeter.</p>.<p>Police officials said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and separate teams formed to work the case. </p>