UP bypolls: BJP bets on Dalit, OBC support to counter SP's 'PDA' formula

In a tactical move, the BJP has fielded Anujesh Yadav, a relative of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, from Karhal assembly seat, which was vacated by Akhilesh after his election from Kannauj seat in the LS polls. 'Yadav' votes are a deciding factor in Karhal.

Similarly the saffron party has fielded a 'Nishad' candidate from Katehri assembly seat in Ambedkar Nagar district from where the SP has fielded Shobhawati Verma. The strength of the 'Nishad' and 'Verma' (OBC) voters are almost equal in Katehari.

BJP has fielded OBC candidates from Phulpur and Manjhwa assembly seats in a bid to get the support of the large OBC community in those seats.