UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs puja at Gorakhpur temple on Hanuman Jayanti

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday prayed to Lord Hanuman at Gorakhpur temple on the occasion of Chaitra Shukla Purnima and Hanuman Jayanti.

According to an official release, Adityanath reached Gorakhpur on Monday evening after intensive campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and spent the night at the temple.

On Tuesday, he performed special worship at the temple, participated in rituals amidst Vedic chants and finally conducted 'aarti' of Lord Hanuman, the release said.