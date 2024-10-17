Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP cops suspended for graft after road crash involving e-rickshaw

Two police constables demanded a bribe for releasing the e-rickshaw despite a mutual agreement reached between the showroom owner and the owner of the e-rickshaw, the SP said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 11:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 11:55 IST
PolicebriberyGraftE-rickshawSuspensionUttar Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us