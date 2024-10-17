UP cops suspended for graft after road crash involving e-rickshaw

<p>Ballia: Two policemen in were suspended for allegedly soliciting a bribe from an e-rickshaw driver, police on Thursday said.</p>.<p>According to Ballia Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer, a matter of an e-rickshaw hitting a showroom wall near the railway crossing in the city was reported on October 14.</p>.<p>Constables Ashish Saini and Saurabh Kumar Tiwari brought the e-rickshaw to the police post Civil Lines.</p>.NIA Deputy SP demands Rs 2.5 crore bribe to spare family from terror charges, arrested by CBI.<p>The two then demanded a bribe for releasing the e-rickshaw despite a mutual agreement reached between the showroom owner and the owner of the e-rickshaw, the SP said.</p>.<p>When the matter came to light, the constables were immediately suspended for "gross negligence, indifference, and indiscipline," the district police chief said.</p>