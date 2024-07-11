UP court acquits Jaya Prada in 2019 poll code violation case

Talking to reporters after her acquittal in the case, Jaya said, "I want to thank the honourable court for acquitting me in the case. I have been a two-time MP from Rampur... I never said anything wrong or made any such comment."

"I want to tell the public that I have represented Rampur and will always stay in Rampur. 'Satyamev Jayate' (Truth alone triumphs)," she said.