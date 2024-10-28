Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP DGP orders tight security, social media monitoring for Diwali, heightened vigilance in Ayodhya

A special lamp-lighting ceremony at the Ram temple is also planned in Ayodhya.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 10:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 10:02 IST
India NewsAyodhyasecurityDGPDiwaliDeepavali

Follow us on :

Follow Us