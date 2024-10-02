Home
UP government to bear entire fee of Dalit student in IIT Dhanbad

Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun spoke to the student's family over the phone and assured them that the state government would provide financial assistance for his entire education.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 09:52 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 09:52 IST
