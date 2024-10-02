UP government to bear entire fee of Dalit student in IIT Dhanbad

<p>Lucknow: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> government on Wednesday said it will help Dalit student Atul Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, to get admission in IIT Dhanbad and its social welfare department will bear the entire fee through scholarship.</p>.<p>"Under the state's scholarship scheme, the Social Welfare Department will bear the entire fee of IIT through scholarship so that Atul's education can be ensured," an official statement said here.</p>.<p>Atul Kumar, the son of daily wage labourer Rajendra Kumar, could not secure admission in IIT Dhanbad stopped due to non-payment of fees.</p>.IITs and real-life tragedies of ‘Joy Lobos’.<p>Atul, a resident of Titoda village of Khatauli tehsil of Muzaffarnagar district, had performed well in the IIT JEE exam and got a seat in the Electronics Engineering branch, but his admission got stuck due to non-payment of fees by June 24.</p>.<p>The family approached the Supreme Court after making all efforts.</p>.<p>After the intervention of the Supreme Court and the matter coming to the notice of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government decided to provide full help to the student.</p>.<p>The chief minister immediately gave instructions to ensure all possible assistance for Atul, the statement said.</p>.<p>Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun spoke to the student's family over the phone and assured them that the state government would provide financial assistance for his entire education.</p>.<p>The state government has also contacted IIT Dhanbad and taken necessary steps to complete the admission process, it said.</p>.<p>Under this initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government, not only will the initial fees of Atul be deposited, but the fees for the entire four-year study will also be paid through scholarship. </p>